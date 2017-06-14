Nigerians have said that the country is more divided under Buhari-led administration than the Jonathan’s administration.









This was gotten from an online poll conducted on Twitter by former media aide to Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan,Reno Omokri.

According to the polls, those that think Nigeria is more divided under Buhari’s administration had over a thousand votes while otherwise for Jonathan’s administration were just 135.





Recall that acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday met with elders and leaders in the Northern states at the Presidential Villa, Abuja to address the issue of disunity and calls for disintegration.





He warned youths in the North that the Federal Government will not take the threats issued to the Igbos lightly.

Recall also that an ultimatum was issued by some northern youths to the Igbos to flee the North in three months.