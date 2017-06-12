Troops of the 3rd Battalion, Nigerian Army, alongside members of Civilian JTF at the weekend, killed some Boko Haram insurgents operating at Jarawa Village, Kala Balge local government area of Borno State.The Director of Public Relations, Nigerian Army, Brig- Gen. Sani Usman, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the operations were carried out by the 22 Brigade Nigerian Army of Operation Lafiya Dole.He said: “Following credible and confirmed information about the convergence of some elements of suspected Boko Haram terrorists at Jarawa village, Kala Balge local government area of Borno State, troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade Nigerian Army of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, in conjunction with some Civilian JTF, on Sunday June 11, 2017, carried out a successful clearance operation along that axis.“At about a Kilometre to Jarawa village, the troops entered heavy Boko Haram terrorists’ ambush, which they successfully cleared after some minutes of fire fight. They followed that up with hot pursuit of the fleeing insurgents into the nearby forest.“The troops were able to neutralize a large number of Boko Haram terrorists including the notorious Abu Nazir, the terrorists’ Amir in Jarawa during the operation.“They also captured several weapons including an AK-47 rifle, one Double barrel gun, one primed heavy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and three motorcycles.“Additionally, they rescued nine abducted children undergoing training at the terrorists’ training camp in the village.“The minors have been evacuated and are being given preliminary humanitarian assistance in preparation to handing them over to Kala Balge Internally Displaced Persons Camp Management Committee.”