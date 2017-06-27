More Nigerian “students” are being hauled up over drug crimes nationwide than other foreign students, according to Bukit Aman.



Federal police records show that of the 358 foreign students arrested since 2015, more than one third of them were Nigerians.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) director, Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff, said 122 Nigerians were arrested from January 2015 until May this year.

“We arrested 33 in 2015 but last year, that number almost doubled to 63 and it looks like the number will increase again this year,” he said when contacted.

He said from January to May this year, 26 Nigerians had already been arrested. “These foreigners think that they can come in under the pretence of studying and make easy money distributing drugs.







They are not just ruining their lives but also the lives of Malaysians,” he said, adding that his department was committed to taking down drug syndicates using all available laws against these individuals. .





“We are hunting for about 170 individuals. We know that some of them have fled the country like cowards. You can run, but sooner or later we will find you,” said Comm Mohd Mokhtar.