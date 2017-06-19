Livinus Michael is a policeman who was part of the team that stormed the Magodo residence of notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans, on June 10th, 2017 and arrested him after an intense gun battle between that lasted several hours.









"I give Almighty God the glory, and my boss Abba Kyari my 1 and only commander, and Abdulraham Ejily team 1. Abba K lead us to arrest the notorious and richest kidnapper Evans in which I sustained injury in the cause of his arrest but thank God I'm ok now. Thanks to God and all IRT for the dedication and manhunt of Evans. We had sleepless night and at end of the day he was arrested."

In a post on Facebook, Michael praised God for sparing his life after he got injured during the arrest process. He wrote: