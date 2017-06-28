A Nigerian medical doctor, Bamisaye Victor is trending on Twitter after he shared his story of triumph despite his tragic past.
Bamisaye lost his father in 2007 and when it seemed life couldn’t get worse, his mother died in 2014. Instead of giving up, orphan Bamisaye pressed on and pursued his dreams.
Today, 2017, he is a medical doctor. He shared photos and wrote on Twitter:
2007: Lost my Father
2014: Lost my Mother
2017: Confirmed that I didn’t lose my dreams.
Now a Doctor
#ButNotOrphaned
#YourDreamsAreValid
