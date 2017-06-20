Northern Youth Leaders’ Forum (NYLF), has warned the Nigerian Police to withdraw an arrest order on youths in the North who asked Igbos to leave the region by October.









He said the nation should prepare for “crisis beyond control” if Arewa youths were taken out of circulation.

National Chairman of the forum, Eliot Afiyo, said this on Monday while addressing journalists in Yola, the Adamawa capital.

He said any attempt to apprehend the signatories of the Kaduna declaration would ‎escalate tension.

“We want to appeal to Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police to withdraw forthwith, the directive to arrest the signatories of the kaduna declaration.

“To our opinion, this decision will boomerang as it will only precipitate the crisis beyond control.

“We believed that our brothers in the south have said more than what our brothers said and they were not arrested. Therefore, no justification for the arrest”.

He was further quoted as accusing Igbos for constantly making hate speeches.

“Our Igbo brothers for some years now have been frustrating, insulting and abusing other nationalities especially the northerners calling us cows and parasites despite our efforts in accommodating them”, he said.

The NYLF leader, however, advised the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to convene a meeting of youth groups nationwide to address the tension the declaration generated.