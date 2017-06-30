Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Professor Chukwuma Soludo, yesterday, said that Nigeria's economy will be ahead of France and the United Kingdom, UK, by 2050 if the country gets its acts together.Soludo made this known at an event held by the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos to mark the 241 independence anniversary of the United States of America. While acknowledging the US government's struggle to attain her level of development today, he noted that Nigeria in the same spirit can do better.According to him "no country comes fully made; every country is a product of continuous struggle by the citizens to make a more perfect union. What creates a good society, in fact institutions don't just emerge from heaven, and institutions are products of struggle."He stated: "The next Nigeria must be everything that the first Nigeria has not been and that is trying to be, in a process of creating a more perfect and prosperous nation. And I will dare to say a more united country trying to forge a nation out of the disparate nationalities. This won't be easy because it will require a lot of dialogue, contestations but I think where there's a will, there will always be a way. We already have the human and natural resources. "So if we get our acts together especial economically, Nigeria will by 2050 be ahead of France and the UK in terms of economy. But the big question is if we can get our acts together to begin. This is a responsibility for all Nigerians."'