Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau (rtd), has said that only 1,112 applicants will be employed in the ongoing Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recruitment.

Dambazzau said this on Monday in Abuja, shortly after the presentation of the handbook on the operations of the Presidential Executive Order at the NIS headquarters.

Reports say more than 40,000 applicants had already applied for the advertised NIS jobs.

“There were two aborted Immigration recruitment that were done. The first one led to fatality and casualties. The second one was dispersed following discovery of so many abnormalities which two thousands of them were sent home.

“When we came in November 2015, we looked at the whole thing and we discovered for the second one that it was not all the faults of the candidates as such but it was the process that was followed.

“So, we wrote a memo to Mr President that we should recall those candidates, 2000 of them, so that we can reassess them and the President graciously approved that and we advertised in papers and I think about 1,500 or so reported and out of this number 888 qualified for that recruitment. Now the balance of 1, 112 is what we are working on now, that is the reason of the recent advertisement by the Nigerian Immigration Service to recruit that balance of 1,112 and this is the process we are in now,” the Minister said.