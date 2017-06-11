Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has cautioned against all forms of ethnic chauvinism and hate speeches capable of igniting ethnic tensions, saying Nigeria could not afford another civil war.





The governor was speaking Sunday at the second anniversary thanksgiving service of the 6th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly held at the Living Faith Church, Asaba.

Governor Okowa said, "In this time, we don't need another war, it is time for us to think and reflect on the past and build a greater, more united country", adding that Nigerians should eschew against anything that will cause war in the country.

"Nigeria needs God to survive; by the grace of God, Nigeria is one and will remain as one," he said, adding, "Christians should continue to pray for the country, we don't want to see war.”

He continued: "It is time to reexamine ourselves, examine our homes and to think of our existence; we need to reflect on things we do as parents and what we are inculcating into our children because, as parents, we must build in our children the knowledge of God for us to have a better society."

Governor Okowa while commending the DTHA for a successful anniversary, observed that the legislators have been very diligent in serving God and diligent in working with him to serve Deltans.





The governor noted that God has been very faithful to the state legislature, which he acknowledged has worked very diligently with him as the chief executive and Governor of the state adding, "we deserve to give Him thanks and praise and I am glad that all the members of the House of Assembly are here to serve God. If you don't look up to God and trust in Him, you are going to have problems."