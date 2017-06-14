The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has paid the salaries of Super Eagles’ head coach, Gernot Rohr and 27 other coaches.They include: Salisu Yusuf, Alloy Agu, Fatai Amao, David Ngodigha, Ann Chiejine, Bala Mohammed, Kabiru Baleria, Emeka Amadi, Peter Dedevbo, Toyin Ayinla, Wemimo Oni, Auwal Bashir, Manu Garba, Bala Nikyu, Lateef Yusuf, Nduka Ugbade, Jolomi Atunne Alli, Ernest Salolomo, Queen Dolyn Akpan, Adamu Audu Ejo, Godwin Okon, Justin Madugu, Gidado Usman, Florence Omagbemi, Perpetua Nkwocha, Emmanuel Amuneke, Christopher Danjuma.All the payments were made direct to the accounts of the beneficiaries through NFF’s Financial Consultants (Financial Derivatives Company).Aiteo Group, the offical partners of the federation, facilitated the payment of the salaries, after they released the first batch of monies meant for the payment of salaries of coaches of the national teams in the N2.5billion,“We are very happy to announce that we have been able to pay a total of 27 coaches all the monies they were being owed, including some who worked with previous NFF Boards in what we termed ‘legacy payments’.“It is our joy that the coaches can finally smile to the bank. A labourer deserves his wages, and that is why the present NFF administration worked assiduously hard to ensure the realization of this partnership. The NFF is grateful to Aiteo Group for this breakthrough in making our coaches happy,” NFF 2nd Vice President/LMC chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, told nff.com