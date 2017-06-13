Following the 2-0 loss to South Africa last Saturday, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has told head coach, Gernot Rohr, to bring back experienced heads into the squad.Rohr is a fan of younger players, as he seeks to build a team for the future.But a member of the Technical Committee of the NFF in an exclusive chat with Own goal Nigeria revealed they have drawn up a list of players who they feel have the experience to guide the young players in the team.“Rohr has a plan to not just build the presence but also the future of Nigeria football. But we can’t discard the role of experienced players in the team, what we saw against South Africa showed how vital experience is to a team,” he told Owngoalnigeria.com.“The players who played in central defence are not bad players but there was no leader among them which caused disorganisation in their ranks. We have suggested players like Efe Ambrose to the coach among others who will then decide if he needs them or not.”