The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may have decided against the use of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, because of poor results recorded by the national team at the venue.Vanguard reports that the recent 2-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, has proved to be the final straw.This means that the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Cameroon in August, could be moved away from the Uyo stadium.The Eagles have won just two games at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.NFF sources revealed the game will now be played in Port Harcourt.However, the official reason given for moving the match is logistics. It takes 45 minutes to drive from the team’s preferred hotel to the stadium.The choice of Port Harcourt is yet to be fully agreed as renovation is still ongoing. The Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna and the National Stadium in Abuja have been placed on standby.