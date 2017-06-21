The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said the Super Eagles, will continue to play their home games at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.This was confirmed by the General Secretary of the federation, Dr. Sanusi Mohammed.“We have not changed venue of Super Eagles matches from Uyo to any other venue. I read the reports, but I can tell you that the NFF did not take such decision. For now, Uyo remains home for the Eagles,” Sanusi stated.“If we decide to change venue for Eagles home games, it will be communicated to the media, CAF and FIFA. For all I know, we have not changed venue. Uyo has been good to us and we cannot because we lost to South Africa run away from there.”He also assured that Nigeria will bounce back from the defeat to South Africa and qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.