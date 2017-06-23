Nigeria U-23 midfielder, Usman Muhammed, will officially begin life as a Barcelona player on July 12.Usman impressed the coaches of the Barca B team during a short trial at the club towards the end of last season and will join as a free agent on July 1, when his deal with Uniao Madeira expires.The Portuguese club Muhammed before last year’s Olympic Games, but dispute over payment of his wages and transfer fee ensured he didn’t make a single appearance for the team throughout his two-year stint.According to reports, he will now resume with the Barcelona squad on July 12, when new coach Ernesto Valverde is also expected to start running the rule on all players.Muhammed and other fringe players, are expected to report a week earlier than their established team-mates. Valverde will use those seven days to decide which of them will join their USA Tour.