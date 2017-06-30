Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has debunked rumours making the rounds that he narrowly escaped death while coming from a programme he anchored two days before his birthday.Bassey who had recently been under criticism by a few media personalities, following the ‘#HallelujahChallenge: one hour praise has vehemently debunked this news adding that it was just another false story from bloggers to drive traffic to their site.It all started when the gospel singer shared a testimony by one of the participants of the 30-day praise challenge on his Instagram page attesting to the move of God.He said, “Please ignore any fake news about an accident. Bloggers have twisted someone’s testimony just to gain traffic. At least you can now note those with fake news and stay off them.”