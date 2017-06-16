Super Falcons’ coach, Florence Omagbemi, has insisted that her 15-year-old nephew, Samson, was killed.Omagbemi adopted Samson following the death of her sister barely six months after his birth.The bodies of the teenager and a friend were found in a hotel swimming pool in Effurun, Warri, Delta state.The corpses were discovered two days after going missing on Monday.“I feel so shattered that they killed my son,” she told The Cable.“What kind of after school party will a teacher organized for 15-year-olds without the consent of their parents?“To make matter worse, the teacher took the young students to a hotel to celebrate the completion of their JSS exams.“I believe the boys were purposely taken to the hotel to be killed. This is too much for me to even think of or bear.“There is nothing the teacher who took the students to the hotel for an after exams party will tell me that I will believe because they kill them on purpose.“The party was on Monday and the boys had been missing since then. My family reported to the police since that Monday and repeatedly went to the hotel where they had the party without finding the boys till Wednesday.“It means they were killed and later dumped into the pool when my family kept going there. How can two bodies be in a hotel pool from Monday and never noticed till Wednesday?“And they took the bodies to the mortuary without even contacting the police or the school? This is too much for me.”