Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that his parents are still living in the ghetto (Ojuelegba) and have refused to move into his Lekki home.





Wizkid with his parents





Wizkid said this in an interview with Real fm in America.





The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, who has been doing media rounds for his new album, added that he recently got them a better place and a nice house in Ojuelegba.

He said, “My parents are still living in the ghetto, they refuse to move to Lekki, I just got them a nice house and better place in ojuelegba.”

He went on to say, the ghetto in Nigeria does not have cable or internet unlike the ones in the United states.

Watch the video below:



