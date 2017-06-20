 ‘My Parents don't want to live the Ghetto and unlike in the U.S, we don't have cable tv and internet in the ghetto – Wizkid says on U.S radio | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » ‘My Parents don't want to live the Ghetto and unlike in the U.S, we don't have cable tv and internet in the ghetto – Wizkid says on U.S radio

3:00 PM 1
A+ A-
Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that his parents are still living in the ghetto (Ojuelegba) and have refused to move into his Lekki home.

Image result for wizkid and his parents
Wizkid with his parents

Wizkid said this in an interview with Real fm in America.

The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, who has been doing media rounds for his new album, added that he recently got them a better place and a nice house in Ojuelegba.
He said, “My parents are still living in the ghetto, they refuse to move to Lekki, I just got them a nice house and better place in ojuelegba.”

He went on to say, the ghetto in Nigeria does not have cable or internet unlike the ones in the United states.
Watch the video below:

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Haba! Mr Wizkid there is DSTV and Internet in Ojuelegba now. Its statements like this that make Americans think we still live on trees o

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top