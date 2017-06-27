The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sunusi II, Tuesday declared his unalloyed loyalty to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as a marked of a new beginning following the crisis nearly consumed his crown.Sanusi II, a first class Emir in a more compromising stand said, ” my loyalty to you and the Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari is unshakable “.Muhammad Sunusi II made this known during his Sallah homage to the Kano Government House, said his renewed loyalty and support of emirate council was vital for socio-economic development of the one city state.“My loyalty to the government and the supports of Kano emirate Council is necessary and vital to development of economic growth of Kano”, Sanusi II said.The monarch however assured that he would do everything within the ambit of his powers to ensure that both the Federal and state Government achieved its mandate of making the nation a better place to leave.Responding, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was all smiles during Sabusi II address said that the threat of security of Kano from Fagore forest by Boko Haram has been curtailed.Ganduje explained that the feat was achieved following directives by the ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to the military to convert the forest to a training facility.He said Kano state government on its part donated 27 Hilux cars to security agents deployed to the spot and as well build houses and communication rooms on the roads linking Kano and Kaduna to other states.