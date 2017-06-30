Telecommunication company, MTN, on Friday in Abuja said it would list its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this year.MTN General Manager, Mr Nikiwe Tsaagane, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology.Tsaagane said the efforts would help to fast-track improvement in the Nigerian economy.“It is going to offer important role in the capital market as it will be one of the largest transactions in Africa. This will showcase Nigeria in the global economy if we can achieve it.“”The transaction is structured by ensuring that it’s data based and inclusive as we ensure that our Nigerian customers are able to participate,“” he said.According to him, MTN has 62 million subscribers already in Nigeria which represents a significant Nigerian population.He said the application processes would be in a digitalised way as there would be minimal utilisation of paper.“ “So we are working with the Nigeria Stock Exchange to develop application platform to make our customers be able to apply online.“ “Here will be first place of doing such digital application,“” he added.He stated that Nigerian Communication Commission and Nigeria Stock Exchange among others were fully in support of the programme to realise the plan.The general manager said the MTN would like to partner with the ministry to enjoy its know-how leadership.“”We will ensure that all the stakeholders in different sectors will be incorporated and it is important to obtain your input, support and guidance,“” he said.Responding, Onu said the ministry would collaborate with MTN as it was her culture to uplift any brilliant idea to grow the nation.““We commend MTN for its contribution to our economy. We will support you, study your proposal and make our own view, “” Onu said.The minister urged MTN to do its research and innovation in Nigeria to make MTN group in the nation to remain on top.(NAN)