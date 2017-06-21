Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM) Nigeria has donated the sum of One Million to Jofin Orphanage Home, Jos, Plateau State for its massive renovation.The financial gesture, according to the online community, is in fulfilment of its commitment to bringing smile to the faces of the needy and downtrodden through philanthropy.Receiving the donation on behalf of the Home, which has since begun the renovation work, Mrs Onyeukwu Chidiebere, Head of Services of the Home, thanked MMM for the cash donation, saying the gesture will go a long way in helping to carry out the facelift the Home needs.In an appreciation letter sent to MMM, a copy of which was made available to our reporter, Mrs Chidiebere stated: “ our hearts are filled with gratitude to have you be a supporter of the great vision despite challenges of all sort, you never know the magnitude of euphoria that overwhelmed us when we got your support. You have given us room to believe that truly, God is by our side.”In spite of obvious lull in the activities of the movement in the country, findings show that it has been forking out cash donations to numerous NGOs to help them actualize their vision and mission in addition to giving relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).