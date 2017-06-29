In a continued advocacy against domestic violence, nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has just released a video of her battered face. The actress had alleged that she had suffered domestic violence in the hands of her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry





Mercy released the video on instagram saying, violence isn’t an option in a relationship. She described the act as inhumane and something that shouldn’t be condoned.

she shared it on her instagram with the caption;







#saynotodomesticviolence🚫

#noshameinmypain💪

#speakout

Battery and Assault is a crime punishable under the law!

Join us tomorrow for the walk against domestic violence!

Watch Video Below ;



