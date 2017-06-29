 Mercy Aigbe releases the video of her battered face to show she indeed suffered domestic violence (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
In a continued advocacy against domestic violence, nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has just released a video of her battered face. The actress had alleged that she had suffered domestic violence in the hands of her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry
Mercy released the video on instagram saying, violence isn’t an option in a relationship. She described the act as inhumane and something that shouldn’t be condoned.
Violence is not an option! It is inhumane and shouldn't be condoned!..............
Battery and Assault is a crime punishable under the law!
Join us tomorrow for the walk against domestic violence!
Start off point is at Falomo Bridge by Awolowo Road....10am


