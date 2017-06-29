Posting the photos above on IG, estranged husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre, wrote;

"Sincerely, I can't wait to see this movie please let me know when Adekas will start selling it. I've been quiet about a lot of things and its basically because of the children and I expect you to respect that and know that my silence doesnt make me a fool. I did not beat you; we both know thats the truth.