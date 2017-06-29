So early this morning, Actress, Mercy Aigbe shared a video of how her estranged husband battered her face back in April to promote an upcoming walk against domestic violence. (read HERE)
Posting the photos above on IG, estranged husband of actress, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre, wrote;
"Sincerely, I can't wait to see this movie please let me know when Adekas will start selling it. I've been quiet about a lot of things and its basically because of the children and I expect you to respect that and know that my silence doesnt make me a fool. I did not beat you; we both know thats the truth.Moreover, I believe we still have an ongoing case in court, why then will you still post this on the internet? Let the court make its ruling!!! After all, You've gotten the cheap sympathy, money and freedom you wanted but enough with this name soiling/ blackmail. You and I both know what the truth is but its so unfortunate that we both have found ourselves at the point of throwing shades and coming at each other. Let the court rule and then we both can lick our wounds and move forward. Enough is enough!!! Stop blackmailing me and don't soil my family name.
That said, to all who come after me, insulting me, cursing me & saying all sorts of distasteful words, I don't think anyone's life is perfect. So if your life isn't perfect, why be a judge of mine?
Bloggers, just cos you want to make some money, please remember that some people's lives are involved especially the children. I don't think anyone should expect me to keep mute when all she is doing is kill my image and soil my family's name. Do whatever rally you want to do Biodun, Make whatever money you want to make but remember that the truth will come out someday. If only you all know the truth about her and who she really is.".
Well, the actress has come out with a DM evidence her estranged husband sent her ofhim begging her to put down the video and promising never to beat her anymore. She shared the message he sent her whilst advocating against domestic violence.
Her caption:
Why will a man who obviously beat his wife, try so much to deny what he did? My take is because he knows what he did is wrong and he is obviously ashamed and cannot own up to it...... Let us be very careful of what we do especially when we are Angry as we might not know the consequences of that action.......Violence like I keep saying does not and will not solve anything, let us learn to control our anger at all times..... Arguments are bound to happen between couples but under no circumstances should we let it result to violence! Nobody has a right to hit, his or her partner regardless........
Battery and Assault is a CRIME!
#saynodomesticviolence
#saynotoassault
Join us in the #1in3Africa campaign, a campaign against violence!
We are walking the streets of lagos to show our displeasure at this menace that is eating deep into our system....... Join us tomorrow by 10am, Start off point is Falomo Bridge by Awolowo Road......
Conflicts should be settled amicably and not through violence, only weak men hit women.
