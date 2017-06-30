18 constituents loyal to Senator Dino Melaye have distanced themselves from the ongoing moves to have the lawmaker recalled from the Senate where he currently represents Kogi West Senatorial District.In a press briefing in Abuja Friday, the constituents under the auspices of Concern Kogi Registered Voters, said they decided to speak up in view of an earlier press release by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to the effect that it had commenced the recall process of Senator Melaye.“This press conference became more important in view of the press release credited to INEC that it has received signatures above 188, 000 registered voters in Kogi West,” they stated, adding that the process of collection of signatures was nothing but a sham.The group had last week, filed an ex parte motion before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking amongst others an order of court directing all parties to maintain status quo ante in respect of the recall process of the Senator pending the final determination of the substantive suit.While accusing the Kogi State government of masterminding the attempt to have the Senator recalled, the group said it was not unaware that “there is possible connivance between the people on the recall agenda and INEC, an act contrary to the Electoral Act. They also prayed the court to note that “at no point was signature taking process conducted by anybody in Kogi West.”It further warned INEC to stop forthwith the recall process, noting that the court should be allowed to do justice in the matter. “INEC, being a constitutionally constituted organ of government should halt any further action pending the court’s adjudication. “The people of Kogi West have sued those involved to court for forgery of their signatures in a desperate attempt to recall Senator Dino Melaye, it added.