The lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, on Tuesday, told the Senate that a state of emergency should be declared in Kogi over the spate of security in the state.


Melaye, while raising a point of order at the plenary, denied that the person who was shot dead at the venue a protest he organised on Monday was a student but a known suspected murderer in Kogi.

Details later…

  1. Look at who's talking?
    Everyone know you to be a master of thugs and whether you like it or not, you'll be recalled!
    #recallmelaye
    KJoe

