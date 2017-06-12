American First Lady, Melania, and son, Barron, have finally joined President Donald Trump in the White House.Melania had stayed back in Trump Tower after the president’s inauguration in January until their 11-year-old son finished the school year, UK Telegraph reports.She had tweeted, “Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!”Melania finally moved in on Sunday night.Donald Trump is to celebrate his 71st birthday on Wednesday and had earlier announced that his wife and son would move into the White House soonest.