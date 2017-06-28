The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has called on Pastors to stop praying for the unity of Nigeria.









MASSOB warned that the continuous prayer offered for the unity of Nigeria in churches amount to continuous islamisation agenda of the Hausa Fulani who want to be enthroned and impose Islamic religion that openly declared hatred on the followers of Jesus Christ.

In a statement issued by its leader, Uchenna Madu in Abakiliki, the Ebonyi State capital, MASSOB insisted that the prayers must stop now, “because the God of Bible can never answer prayers that oppose his divine will.”

The statement read: “We demand that the weekly prayers offered on the altars of Christian churches every Sundays for Nigeria should stop now; Praying for existence and continuation of Nigeria simply means praying for continuous killings, oppression, marginalization, subjection and unprovoked killings of Christians in Nigeria mostly the Igbo Biafrans.

“It also mean continuous islamisation agenda of the Hausa Fulani to enthroned and impose Islamic religion that openly declared hatred on the followers of Jesus Christ.

“The continuous prayers for Nigeria that literally hates Christians will spiritually energise the Islamic fundamentalists including the Fulani herdsmen to continue their religious killing of Christians in Nigeria. MASSOB draws the attention of Igbo Christian church leaders to Hosea 4:6-7 where the God of the Christians lamented that “My people (Christians) are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children.

“As they were increased, so they sinned against me: therefore will I change their glory into shame (Destruction by Islamic fundamentalists). MASSOB want the Igbo Christian leaders in Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Presbyterian churches and all Pentecostal churches in Biafra land to see the impending doom and spiritual dangers of continuous prayers for Nigeria. Aso Rock, the seat of power that controls the physical affairs of Nigeria is dedicated to a demon that resides in Zuma Rock, this spiritual being controls the spiritual affairs of Nigeria in the spiritual realm. This spiritual being has a relationship with the Islamic religion.

“MASSOB also advice the Biafra Christian leaders to heed to the clarion call of God Almighty on Revelation 18:4 that commanded thus; “And I heard another voice from heaven saying, “Come out of her (Nigeria), my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues. We advised Biafra Christian leaders to stop romancing with the politicians now.”