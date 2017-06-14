The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has dismissed claims that it was planning to attack the residence of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Umuahia, Abia State.









MASSOB Zonal Leader, Abia Central, Felix Ezekwem, while addressing journalists in Aba, described the report of the alleged attack as the handiwork of detractors of the group.

Ezekwem explained that due to the non-violent struggle introduced by its founder, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, MASSOB has restrained itself from acts of violence, despite the attack and arrest of its members.

He said, “Why would anybody associate MASSOB with a purported plot to attack Nnamdi Kanu’s residence?

“We are not quarrelling with any individual or group, our preoccupation is the struggle for the actualization of an independent state of Biafra. The struggle is our life. Since Chief Ralph Uwazuruike founded MASSOB in 1999, it has been a non-violent organization; nobody has ever associated us with violence.

“The celebration of our anniversary on May 22 was not violent. If MASSOB was a violent organization, we would not have expelled some of our former leading members who were associated with violence.

“We urge the purveyors of such wicked information to look elsewhere. We are used to such antics of the enemy; it has been their style to try to distract us from the struggle. MASSOB refuses to be distracted.”