Several persons have been killed and about 120 houses razed in simultaneous attacks carried out on Fulani settlements in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State early hours of Sunday.





It was gathered that several cows were also killed by the attackers who invaded several villages and settlements.

A resident of one of the affected villages, Malam Bello Haruna, told Daily Trust that several Mambilla youths led by militiamen invaded his village and shot several persons.

He said the attackers also set ablaze all the houses in the village and killed many cows, adding that he managed to escape along his two children and wife.

“The attack was unprovoked as we did not have any dispute with them,” Haruna said.

Another source, Malam Ibrahim Dauda, from Ngouroge town, said that the militiamen attempted to launch an attack on Ngouroge town on Saturday but timely arrival of a detachment of soldiers saved the situation.





Meanwhile, the state Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misel, said he is yet to confirm if any life was lost, but that intervention by the police had brought the situation under control.