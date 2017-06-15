Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica.The Premier League club, last week announced they had reached an agreement for his £30million transfer.“I am thrilled to be joining Manchester United. I have enjoyed my time at Benfica enormously and I have learned a lot there. But I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League at Old Trafford and for Jose Mourinho. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies,” Lindelof told the club’s official website.Manager Jose Mourinho said: “Victor is a very talented young player, who has a great future ahead of him at United. Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad and Victor is the first to join us this summer. I know that our fantastic group of players will welcome him as one of us.”The Sweden defender will become boss Mourinho’s first signing of the summer and will make his debut on the summer tour of the USA in July.