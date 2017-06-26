Manchester City are prepared to offer Sergio Aguero to Arsenal, if it means they will land Alexis Sanchez this summer.The Daily Star reports that City manager, Pep Guardiola, has made the Chile international his top target this summer, as he seeks make a mark in English football in his second season.Guardiola has been chasing Sanchez – who scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League last season – since before the end of the season.Dino Melaye’s recall: Do not worry about INEC; wait for signature verification – Gov. Bello tells SenatorTalks with Arsenal have stalled so far, with the Gunners unwilling to sell to a domestic rival and City are ready to sweeten the deal by including Aguero in their offer.With the 28-year-old looking increasingly unlikely to sign a new deal, Arsenal are slowly coming to terms with losing their talisman though would prefer to offload him abroad.