The man suspected of ploughing a van into Muslims leaving late-night prayers at a London mosque has now been arrested on terror grounds, police said Monday.The 47-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after the incident in Finsbury Park early Monday.One man was pronounced dead at the scene and eight people were taken to a hospital.“He has further been arrested for the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism including murder and attempted murder,” Scotland Yard police headquarters said in a statement.The man who died was already receiving first aid at the time of the attack, the latest in a spate of terrorist strikes in Britain.“Inquiries are continuing to establish whether there is any link between his death and the attack,” police said.Officers close by attended the scene instantly, the attack was declared as a terrorist incident within eight minutes and armed officers were on the scene within 10 minutes, police said.The suspect remains in custody at a London police station.“At this stage in the investigation, it is believed that the suspect acted alone but we are of course investigating all the circumstances leading up to the attack,” the statement said.It said searches were being carried out at a residential address in the Cardiff area in Wales.Police said all the victims were from the Muslim community and extra patrols would be deployed to reassure the public, especially those observing Ramadan.