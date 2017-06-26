The Presidency has released President Muhammadu Buhari’s voice message to Nigerians to debunk reports that he is suffering from speech impairment.There have been reports in the social media claiming that the President is suffering from speech impairment and memory loss.However, in the recording, aired yesterday by some radio stations, including the BBC, the President was heard felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el Fitr.Buhari thanked them for their consistent prayers for his well-being.The President urged all citizens, irrespective of their socio-political affiliations, to always avoid hate speech and divisive tendencies capable of causing disaffection among them.He also prayed for good harvest for farmers following the coming of the rains.The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu had on Saturday in a statement issued a similar message.A presidential source on Saturday had earlier confirmed that “the President is getting better and “will return to Nigeria very soon”.Buhari left Abuja for London on May 7 to see his doctors.