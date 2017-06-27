Robert Lewandowski’s agent, Cesary Kucharski, has said the player will not leave Bayern Munich this summer, because it is “the best club for his development”.Lewandowski racked up his second successive 30-goal season at Bayern, taking his tally to 77 goals in 96 league appearances for the Bundesliga champions.However, the 28-year-old is reportedly unhappy at the Allianz Arena and Barthel reportedly had talks with Chelsea and Manchester United over a possible move.This led to Bayern releasing a statement, threatening to report the Premier League clubs to FIFA.Kucharski has now told Polish media: “I don’t want to say anything more on this subject, because everything I say here is translated into German and every word is analysed by the media.“However, I’ve got used to always being the one to blame when it concerns Lewandowski. I’ve always said, though, and I’m still of the same opinion, that Bayern Munich are the best club for the development of his career. And my opinion hasn’t changed, not today nor yesterday.”Lewandowski is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2021.