Leicester City have emerged favourites to sign Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.The club has confirmed that it will let the Nigerian star leave the Etihad for a £25million fee.The 20-year-old dropped on the preference list since Gabriel Jesus arrived.And Pep Guardiola’s plans to sign another striker for next season would relegate him further.Leicester Mercury reports that odds by renowned bookmakers Bet Victor on Iheanacho joining the 2016 EPL Champions at the weekend cut from16/1 to just 4/6.West Ham and Everton were reportedly keen on the youngster, and Crystal Palace are said to have entered the race.Iheanacho scored 12 times for Manchester City in 46 appearances, but only made 12 starts with the rest coming from the substitutes’ bench.