Suspected members of the dreaded Badoo cult struck again in Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos, attacking four buildings, leaving three people dead, one missing, one seriously injured and one other escaping death by the whiskers.The incident occurred at 9, 10, 11 and 12, Aliyu Adesanya Street, Olopomeji Bus Stop, at about 3a.m., but the fatalities were recorded at 9, where a family of five was attacked. According to eyewitnesses, David Ikehi’s family, who lived in a rented apartment at No. 9, were last seen on Tuesday night, but around 4a.m., a male neighbour, identified as Baba Chukwuemeka of No. 10, raised alarm that he escaped being hit with a grinding stone by an unknown person, who accessed his building through the window. Baba Chukwuemeka’s shout for help reportedly caught the attention of co-neighbours, who rallied round for support.While this was ongoing, another shout was heard from No. 9 and people rushed there only to discover that the door leading to the apartment of Ikehi’s landlord was fastened with copper wire from without, and sympathisers had to break the door to rescue the landlord.An eyewitness said while going round the compound, they discovered that the Ikehis were the main victims of the attack as David Ikehi, his wife Priscilla, and their son, Moses, were killed with a grinding stone.Another son, Sunday, was injured, while their two-year-old boy was missing. The bodies lay in their pool of blood, while Sunday was unconscious with a blood-stained grinding stone found in the premises. Apart from houses 9 and 10, two other buildings were also attacked without any fatality, but Policemen from Sagamu Road Division were invited to the scene and the injured taken to the hospital, while the dead were taken to the mortuary.By dawn, the incident had attracted a mammoth crowd, Department of State Security Services, DSS; Police and Military personnel. But the mammoth crowd started throwing pebbles at the officials shouting and demanding for thorough investigations into the killings and attacks in Ikorodu and its environs. Yesterday’s attack was the second in five days.