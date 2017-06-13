The Lagos State Government on Tuesday refuted reports that it was planning to replace the statues of the late Chief MKO Abiola and the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi at the Ojota parks with another monument.Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinshola, while reacting to a media report that the State was planning to replace the statues, said the ongoing remodeling of both parks was to accommodate bigger sculptures of the two prominent Nigerians.According to her, “Rather than replace the two conspicuous monuments, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture with the approval of His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the Governor of Lagos State, commissioned group of artists to remodel the entire park and erect a new but bigger, better and more aesthetic sculpture of the two prominent Nigerians for better appreciation of their contribution to the development of Nigeria.”She said the Government was already set to complete the remodeling of Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola Garden at Ojota with a new statue and water fountain to enhance the aesthetic value of the park for better appreciation by visitors and enhancement of the June 12 presidential election narrative.The Acting Commissioner said the remodeling work on Chief MKO Abiola statue commenced late January 2017 and was presently about 70 percent complete.She said the project also includes additional facilities such as a water fountain and a designated mini park, adding that the Chief Gani Fawehinmi sculpture also at Ojota was about 60 percent complete, while the park was being enhanced with another work of art called “The Possibility”.Akinsola reiterated the resolve of Governor Ambode’s administration to change the face of Lagos with the ongoing erection of 29 artistic sculptures and monuments at strategic locations across the State.