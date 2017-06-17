A section of the Apapa Wharf will be shut down for one-year to enable its construction. The Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, said this at the official signing of Memorandum of Understanding and handing over of the project to the sponsors.



He explained that the use of AG Dangote for the construction was to give the road a better outlook with the use of concrete. According to the minister, the construction is to resolve the challenges usually encountered on the road.







While commending the sponsors of the project, the minister appealed to road users and stakeholders to persevere. He said, “We are embarking on what will be the final solution to the massive inconvenience. Businesses and residents in Apapa and its environment have had to endure for a couple of years."

I like to acknowledge the leadership role of Dangote and Flour Mills who are operators and have also contributed to make this reality. They are doing this as a total Corporate Responsibility without asking for tax holiday or reduction.

We are also working on how to ensure free access to Tin Can Island.

From today that we are handing over the project, the road will take one year to be completed. We need the cooperation of all the stakeholders. There will be some discomfort on the way but we appeal for tolerance and perseverance. It will continue to get better, people should please ensure more to solve the challenge.”

The N4.34bn project is jointly sponsored by Dangote, Flour Mills companies and Federal Government. The two kilometres road construction between the Nigerian Port Authority and end of the bridge is expected to take one-year starting from Saturday.