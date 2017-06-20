The Government of Lagos State has announced that it will begin evacuation of abandoned vehicles, disused vehicles and tricycles littering the state.





The information was shared by the state via its Facebook page on Tuesday, adding that a taskforce has already been inaugurated, as the exercise is scheduled to kick off from July 1, 2017.

The message reads, “LASG inaugurates committee to decongest traffic in central Lagos.

“The Lagos State Government through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts has inaugurated a Committee to proffer ways of eliminating the traffic congestion along the Apongbon-Marina axis of Lagos Island.

“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Hon. Agboola Dabiri while inaugurating the Committee in Alausa said the traffic menace has become a source of concern for the government and therefore, it is being tackled head-on to find an enduring solution to the perennial logjam.

“Speaking further, he informed the Committee members that ‘Dabiri urged members of the Committee to ‘please find a lasting situation that will reduce drastically the perennial traffic situation on the Apongbon Marina axis, just as it was done in Oshodi.’

“‘About 5000 vehicles come into the Island daily and most of them come to do business in the Apongbon, Idumota and Marina axis’ and asked them to proffer solutions on how well to manage the high traffic experienced daily along the routes.

“The Special Adviser disclosed that as part of efforts at reducing the traffic situation in the area, a new park has been approved in Ajegboro, Leventis on Lagos Island for use by commercial vehicles to load and offload passengers instead of discharging passengers directly on the road.

“The Committee is expected to submit its report within one week.”