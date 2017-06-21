36-year-old Tv star, Kim Kardashian and rapper husband Kanye West have hired the service of a surrogate mother for the birth of their third child, it was learnt.The couple are said to have come to this conclusion after Kim suffered a life-threatening sickness known as ‘placenta accreta’ and that the deal will cost them $113,850.Placenta accreta is a health condition where the placenta attaches too deep in the uterine wall but it does not penetrate the uterine muscle.According to a report by TMZ, the couples sourced their surrogate through an agency and are willing to pay $45,000 in installments over 10 months.The initial deposit to be paid by the couple to the surrogate’s agency is said to be a whopping $68,850.TMZ also states that, if the pregnancy produce more than one child, the surrogate will receive an additional $5k per extra child ($5k extra for twins, $10k extra for triplets and so forth).If the surrogate loses reproductive organs during the process, she will be paid $4k, it is reported.The surrogate is however expected to follow some rules and guidelines which include; she must be employed, doesn’t smoke, drink, take drugs and must not have sexual intercourse following three weeks of embryo implantation.Khloé, the sister to kim who had earlier promised to be the surrogate recently made known that she has been having difficulty getting pregnant for her husband.