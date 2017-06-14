Barely a week after a Rector of one of the State owned Polytechnics was kidnapped and yet to be released by his abductors, suspected kidnappers have attacked, shot and seriously injured a lecturer with the Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Richard Okorodudu at Ughelli.





It was gathered that the University Don was traveling in his Toyota Prado Jeep with registration number EKY 257 DJ and engine number – 2TR8641070 when the suspected kidnappers intercepted his vehicle in commando style, dragged him out of his car and tried to force him into their car but he resisted and in anger they shot him on the head and leg.





The suspected kidnappers left him in the pool of his blood to die as they made away with his car.

The lecturer was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital by sympathizers where he is presently recuperating.





Meanwhile, the larger Okorodudu family has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Khotoun Idris to spread its dragnet across the state with a view to smashing this kidnap gang that specializes in abducting lecturers, especially as the target on Delsu lecturers increases by the day.