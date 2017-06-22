Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo, the controversial blogger and daughter of an ex-Oyo State governor, Omololu Olunloyo, said she has been rearrested.She stated on her verified Twitter handle that her re-arrest was due to the fact that her “magistrate bail of N200,000 was not perfected.”“The prison said the warrant was cancelled. Judicial error?” she tweeted.She said she would be in Port Harcourt prisons till July 5th, 2017 and that she needed N100,000 to get a surety to perfect her magistrate bail so she doesn’t sleep in prison tonight (Wednesday).On June 15, Ms Omololu-Olunloyo had attempted a fundraiser for what she termed her “legal travel expense,” urging the public to donate, and providing her bank account details.Here are the posts on her social media page: