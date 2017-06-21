A top Nigerian coach, Kelechi Emeteole, is dead.The former Heartland coach died in the early hours of Wednesday in an Indian hospital after battling with cancer of the throat.He passed on before a corrective surgery could be performed on him.Media officer of Heartland, Solomon Onu, confirmed the development.“Kelechi Emeteole has passed on. Just spoke with his wife. I woke up to see 13 missed calls and quickly grabbed the phone”, he told Premium Times.“The wife broke the bad news and I’m devastated. I spoke to the wife on Monday and she even called me back through WhatsApp video call.“I saw coach on a bed receiving a drip getting ready for the surgery to remove the pipe on his neck. He waved at me, little did I know it was a sad goodbye wave.”Fondly called ‘Caterpillar’ during his days in the national team, Emeteole managed Heartland FC, Enugu Rangers and El Kanemi in the Nigeria Premier League.