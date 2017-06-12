 Just escaped another assassination in Lokoja - Dino Melaye | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has reportedly escaped assassination in Lokoja, the state capital.

In a series of tweets on his social media handle, on Monday, Melaye disclosed that two persons with gunshot wounds are currently receiving treatment.
He wrote: “Just escaped another assassination in lokoja. Can’t say if anyone died but two people with gun wound are presently receiving treatment at DSS. A car was burnt to ashes.
“I cannot be muted. I must continue to speak for the traumatised civil servants and Pensioners of kogi State.”
Recall that the lawmaker had in April allegedly escaped death by the whiskers after gunmen invaded his country home in Ayetoro-Gbede area of Kogi State.


