



Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has reportedly escaped assassination in Lokoja, the state capital.

In a series of tweets on his social media handle, on Monday, Melaye disclosed that two persons with gunshot wounds are currently receiving treatment.

He wrote: “Just escaped another assassination in lokoja. Can’t say if anyone died but two people with gun wound are presently receiving treatment at DSS. A car was burnt to ashes.

“I cannot be muted. I must continue to speak for the traumatised civil servants and Pensioners of kogi State.”

Recall that the lawmaker had in April allegedly escaped death by the whiskers after gunmen invaded his country home in Ayetoro-Gbede area of Kogi State.





See his tweets below:





I thank God for my bullet proof car — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) June 12, 2017

There was serious exchange of gun shots between d DSS,policemen and Govt assassins.DSS I thank u for saving my life after God. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) June 12, 2017

A car was burnt to ashes. — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) June 12, 2017

Attackers are Govt house police with some criminals accompanied by lokoja caretaker chairman & one Abduullahi Dollar who is SA political — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) June 12, 2017