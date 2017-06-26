Felix, the father of Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has passed away at the age of 79.His death was confirmed by his former club, Belenenses.Mourinho Snr. spent a lengthy playing career as a goalkeeper and earned only one cap for Portugal.He went on to spend two decades in the dugout, during which time he would ask Jose to compile the scouting reports, which ultimately led to his son becoming one of the top football managers in the world.Mourinho responded to his father’s death, by posting a picture of the two together on his Instagram account without any comment.The funeral is expected to take place in Setubal at 11am on Tuesday.