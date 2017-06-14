The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday claimed that the removal of Goodluck Jonathan as Nigeria’s president, was “a bigger threat than Biafra”.
Amaechi claimed not many Nigerians knew that the nation was heading towards another civil war in 2015, had the election results of that year been tampered with.
The former Governor of Rivers State made these statements at the maiden edition of the CKN News annual lecture in Lagos.
He argued that the country cannot break up.
“The removal of President Jonathan was a bigger threat than Biafra. Nigeria was inching towards the civil war. So, forget the talk about secession; Nigeria cannot breakup,” Amaechi said.
Speaking on the topic: “The Role of The Social Media in the Socio-economic and Political Development of Nigeria”, he noted that whilst the social media was generating huge funds on the one hand, it was also misinforming members of the public.
Amaechi added: “They misinform the public. They have no rules except for the few that are credible and it is because those ones rose from the traditional media. Social media can destroy this country. It is good for society and its polity and it is also very bad.”
Amaechi, what do you say to the quit notice given to Igbos by Northern Youths, an action committed by Ango Abdullahi, a quota system professor? Amaechi, what about the lie told by Ango Abdullahi that Northern resources were used to fund the development of Southeast and Southwest? Amaechi, you will receive God's wrath for refusing to face the issues of the day.ReplyDelete
APC is a diseaster in all ramification everywhere. "You can deceive some of the people some of the time but cannot deceive all the people all the time"ReplyDelete
APC! werepe Chanji!
APC! Kworshiokor Chanji!
Sai Baba!
Chanji Dole!
You are a hopeless shameless idiot!ReplyDelete