For years, there have been reports that Jay Z's mother is gay. Jay Z and his mother seem to confirm the reports in his new album 4:44. In the album which just dropped, JayZ spilled a lot about his family, including his marriage to Beyonce.Among the songs in the album is a track called "Smile". Jay Z's mother, Gloria Carter, collaborated with her son on this track and they both seem to be telling the world that Gloria has been a lesbian for years but had to remain in the closet.
Jay Z raps: "Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian. Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian. Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate..."
Jay Z's mom who had to raise the rapper and his three siblings on her own, after Jay Z's dad abandoned them when he was young also recited a poem at the end of the track.
She recited:
"Living in the shadow
Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?
In the shadows people see you as happy and free
Because that's what you want them to see
Living two lives, happy, but not free
You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love
The world is changing and they say it's time to be free
But you live with the fear of just being me
Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be
No harm for them, no harm for me
But life is short, and it's time to be free
Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed
Smile"
Can you imagine what kind of life it is to live?
In the shadows people see you as happy and free
Because that's what you want them to see
Living two lives, happy, but not free
You live in the shadows for fear of someone hurting your family or the person you love
The world is changing and they say it's time to be free
But you live with the fear of just being me
Living in the shadow feels like the safe place to be
No harm for them, no harm for me
But life is short, and it's time to be free
Love who you love, because life isn't guaranteed
Smile"
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.