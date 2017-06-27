A week ago, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh revealed in a leaked text that she paid her bride price herself, however, her father has said that Olakunle Churchill fulfilled all traditional requirements and has returned the bride price to him and in so doing has annulled their traditional marriage.Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill requests for the bride price he paid on Tonto Dikeh. Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare met with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Portharcourt to collect the bride price this week.