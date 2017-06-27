 It's over! Churchill's family takes back his bride price from nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's family (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
A week ago, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh revealed in a leaked text that she paid her bride price herself, however, her father has said that Olakunle Churchill fulfilled all traditional requirements and has returned the bride price to him and in so doing has annulled their traditional marriage.
Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill requests for the bride price he paid on Tonto Dikeh. Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare met with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Portharcourt to collect the bride price this week.

Watch the videos to see the annulment letter of the traditional wedding between the Churchills and the Dikehs: 


