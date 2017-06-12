Kogi Sociocultural group, ‘Uja-Ache Igala’ Association has faulted governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state for saying that Rivers was safer than Kogi and other states which he mentioned in terms of terrorism.





Speaking in Lokoja after an emergency meeting, the group's National Chairman, Chief Goodman Akwu maintained that available statistics in the rate of crimes showed that not only Rivers ranked the highest, but there were career kidnappers and terrorists in the state.

He added that it was common knowledge to Nigerians and expatriates working in oil firms in Rivers and parts of South South that criminals run training camps in full glare.

The group challenged Nyesom Wike to give Nigerians reasons oil firms operating in Rivers relocated their offices to safer places like Lagos and Abuja.

“In Rivers state, they are career kidnappers, terrorists who conduct trainings on how to operate and these exercises happen in creeks,” he said.

“On the other hand, there is occultism challenge and those ones enjoy support of government and other influential persons and this makes Rivers state one of the evil territories one can think of,” he added.

“One of the most notorious criminals who was last nabbed in Kogi state on his way from Lokoja to Akure was trained in Rivers and he had his own squad there.”

Admitting that Kogi had its own share of kidnapping and terrorism menace, Goodman explained that insecurity in Kogi state was occasioned by the defeat of Boko Haram in north east Nigeria.

He advised Rivers state governor to tackle insecurity in the state in order to woo investors rather than mere propaganda, saying the state was notorious in crimes.





It would be recalled that governor Nyesom Wike had at the 20th anniversary of Air France in Port Harcourt said that Rivers was safer than Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi and Benue where kidnappers terrorize.



