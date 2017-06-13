A midnight praise challenge tagged “The One-Hour Midnight Hallelujah Challenge’’ by renowned gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, has gone viral with 50, 000 virtual worshippers via his Instagram page on Monday.The “Imela” crooner had on May 31 shared on his Instagram page, @nathanielblow, his desire to host a multi-denominational one-hour praise and worship live session from June 1 to June 30.According to him, the “Hallelujah Challenge,’ is a 30-day midnight praise, set to lift the name of God and bring glory and salvation upon his people, as they exalt His holy name’’.“This Hallelujah Challenge is inspired by the biblical story of Paul and Silas who got freedom from prison after they engaged in praise and worship to God,” Bassey said.Reacting to the people’s testimonies rolling in since the commencement of the live worship, Bassey shared one of the comments on his Instagram page, saying, “These things are living proofs from a loving God.“He is doing things bigger than these personal breakthroughs; these are only signs of things being wrought in the earth. Hallelujah, @olowogbogboro” he said.The hashtag #HallelujahChallenge is trending on Twitter with 7,826 tweets as at the time of filing this report.Celebrities including Funke Akindele-Bello, Omoni Oboli, Don Jazzy, Kcee and Adesua Etomi are also sharing the #hallelujahchallenge on their Instagram pages.(NAN)