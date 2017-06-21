No fewer than 65, 915 eligible voters have been captured in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration in Lagos State.The Administrative Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Lagos State, Dr Mustapha Mudashiru, gave the figure on Wednesday. He said that the exercise had been smooth in the 20 local government areas of the state.He added that the objectives were being achieved.“We have achieved so much in terms of registration of new voters; we were able to register 65, 915 eligible residents as at June 19.“We have been able to distribute 7, 166 of the yet-to-be-collected PVCs (Permanent Voter Cards).“We are on course as far as those who are willing to get voting power are concerned.“With respect to cases of transfer of registration, we have been able to take care of 1,421 cases; in terms of PVC replacement, we have attended to 4, 228 cases,” he said.According to him, the volume of uncollected voter cards is still.He said that the non-collection might be due to the relocation of the owners.Mudashiru called on residents of the state to register for elections, adding that those yet to collect their cards should do so.On enlightenment of the residents on the registration and PVC collection, Mudashiru said that INEC had distributed posters and fliers and created awareness through schools and political parties.The commission began the nationwide CVR on April 27 to capture those who attained 18 years of age and others who had not registered.